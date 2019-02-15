Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Friday evening he is endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: New York says goodbye to Amazon's HQ2 | AOC reacts: 'Anything is possible' | FTC pushes for record Facebook fine | Cyber threats to utilities on the rise O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation 2020 Dems slam Trump's plan to declare national emergency MORE’ (D-Calif.) bid for president and will be one of the campaigns' California co-chairs.

“I’ll be endorsing her candidacy for president. I know her well, I’ve known her for decades, not only as district attorney where she did an extraordinary job with a very progressive record, but I watched her up close as lieutenant governor, when she served as attorney general, and I have the privilege of working with her as a U.S. senator,” Newsom said on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

“I think the American people could not do better.”

Newsom becomes the latest high-profile politician to back Harris's bid this week.

Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeBarbara Lee endorses Kamala Harris's 2020 bid Dems unveil bill to let VA doctors prescribe medical marijuana Political world mourns Dingell, longest-serving member of Congress MORE (D-Calif.), a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), endorsed her fellow Californian on Thursday, while labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta endorsed Harris on Friday.

"Watching Kamala’s career in the East Bay and San Francisco for 20 years, I’ve witnessed her deep passion for justice and opportunity, and I know she will be a president truly of the people, by the people, and for the people," Lee said.

Huerta, who co-founded the National Farmworkers Association in California, said Harris's vision is “exactly what we should hope for from the next President of the United States.”

Lee and Huerta are also California co-chairs for Harris' campaign.

Harris has gained the support of several other California politicians, including Reps. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuTop Trump ally on Khashoggi killing: America's atrocities are 'equal, or worse' Why Democrats are pushing for a new nuclear policy Ivanka Trump claims president had 'zero' involvement in security clearances for her, Jared Kushner MORE (D) and Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillJoe Kennedy to endorse Warren during campaign announcement Two Hollywood fundraisers planned for Harris this week: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump slams intel leaders | GOP in no mood for another shutdown | Trump calls Venezuelan opposition leader | Cold snap hits US MORE (D), as well as former Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerCalifornia AG Becerra included in Bloomberg 50 list Climate debate comes full circle Fox's Ingraham transitioning longtime radio show to podcast MORE (D), whose seat Harris now holds.

Harris is running in what is expected to be the most crowded Democratic primary field in modern history, and early endorsements can prove crucial in helping a candidate outmaneuver challengers while providing them key surrogates on the campaign trail.

Harris is competing for endorsements from other CBC members like Lee, and the senator is also working to square her past as a former attorney general and federal prosecutor with her progressive appeal among a base increasingly skeptical of the justice system.

Several high-profile Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation 2020 Dems slam Trump's plan to declare national emergency NBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates MORE (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren's 'ultra wealth' tax is misleading Hillicon Valley: New York says goodbye to Amazon's HQ2 | AOC reacts: 'Anything is possible' | FTC pushes for record Facebook fine | Cyber threats to utilities on the rise O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation MORE (Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOn The Money: Trump to sign border deal, declare emergency to build wall | Senate passes funding bill, House to follow | Dems promise challenge to emergency declaration O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation 2020 Dems slam Trump's plan to declare national emergency MORE (N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharO’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation NBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates Barbara Lee endorses Kamala Harris's 2020 bid MORE (Minn.) and more have already announced their presidential bids, with heavyweights such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenO’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation NBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates Feinstein says she thinks Biden will run after meeting with him MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHillicon Valley: New York says goodbye to Amazon's HQ2 | AOC reacts: 'Anything is possible' | FTC pushes for record Facebook fine | Cyber threats to utilities on the rise O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation Amazon to pay Bernie Sanders in federal income taxes: report MORE (I-Vt.) waiting in the wings.