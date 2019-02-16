DNC calls for new elections for Alabama party leadership

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) moved on Saturday to require new elections for the chair and vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party amid concerns about alleged procedural irregularities in how the officials were first elected.

The decision by DNC members at the party’s annual winter meeting in Washington came two days after the DNC Credentials Committee declared last year’s election of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley invalid.

A new election is slated to be held in the 90 days and will be put under DNC supervision. Worley and Kelley will remain in their positions until then.

Worley, who has helmed the Alabama Democratic Party since 2013, was reelected last summer at a state party meeting after a contentious race against lobbyist Peck Fox, who was tapped to seek the chairmanship by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).

But questions have swirled around whether everyone who voted in that election was a credentialed member of the party’s executive committee. In last year’s election, 190 votes were cast even though only 142 state committee members were documented in attendance at the meeting.

Worley’s critics, including Jones, allege that she has offered little financial support to Democratic candidates, pointing to the fact that the party failed to spend all its available cash in the 2018 midterm elections.

Worley has said that she has worked to improve the party’s financial situation and reduce debt.