Gillibrand backs federal classification of third gender: report

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) reportedly said she would support for federal recognition of a third gender Friday at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

The senator, who is running for president in 2020, told a room of LGBTQ activists that she would support a third designation of "X" at the federal level for those not identifying as a man or woman, according to CBS News.

"Yes," Gillibrand said when asked if she would support such a designation at the federal level, according to CBS, which noted that she received applause from activists for her quick answer.

A request for comment from Gillibrand's 2020 campaign was not immediately returned. Gillibrand has staked herself out as a progressive on gender in recent months, and last week introduced a bill that would allow transgender Americans to serve in the military following the Supreme Court's decision last month to allow the Trump administration's ban on transgender service members to be enforced.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nominates ambassador to Turkey Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago after signing bill to avert shutdown CNN, MSNBC to air ad turned down by Fox over Nazi imagery MORE’s ban on transgender service members is discrimination, it undermines our military readiness, and it is an insult to the brave and patriotic transgender Americans who choose to serve in our military,” Gillibrand, who sits on the Senate Armed Service Committee, said earlier this month.

“We should end this discriminatory ban for good and ensure our transgender service members can continue to do their jobs, serve with dignity, and protect our country," she added at the time.

Gillibrand also invited a transgender service member as her guest to Trump's State of the Union address last Tuesday, and has urged other members of Congress to oppose the president's ban on transgender troops, which she has called "cruel and unnecessary."