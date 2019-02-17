Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharNewsom endorses Kamala Harris for president Pollster says current 2020 surveys like picking best picture Oscar before movies come out O’Rourke heading to Wisconsin amid 2020 speculation MORE (D-Minn.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Sanders, Biden seen as most popular second choices in Dem primary O'Rourke says he'd 'absolutely' take down border wall near El Paso if he could NBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates MORE (D-Texas) stopped in Wisconsin this weekend to underscore the Democratic Party's push in the Midwest as the 2020 presidential campaign gets into full swing.

Klobuchar made Wisconsin her first stop since announcing her candidacy last Sunday in Minneapolis.

"I want to build on the momentum that we saw here in 2018," Klobuchar told reporters Saturday, according to CNN. "No one ever thought that the Democrats were going to be able [to defeat] Gov. Walker, but we did it, and we did it in a smart, Wisconsin way with a grass-roots campaign with [Democratic Sen.] Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDems offer smaller step toward ‘Medicare for all' Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by America's 340B Hospitals — Powerful House committee turns to drug pricing | Utah governor defies voters on Medicaid expansion | Dems want answers on controversial new opioid Why does the bankruptcy code discriminate against disabled veterans? MORE at the top of the ticket, and we can do it in the presidential, as well."

Klobuchar added that she planned to campaign in places "that maybe we didn't focus on enough in the last few years," CNN reported. The comment mirrored a veiled critique of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders expected to announce exploratory committee next week Bernie Sanders records announcement video ahead of possible 2020 bid Overnight Defense: Trump declares border emergency | .6B in military construction funds to be used for wall | Trump believes Obama would have started war with North Korea | Pentagon delivers aid for Venezuelan migrants MORE's 2016 campaign that Klobuchar made upon her announcement.

O'Rourke, meanwhile, who has not yet announced whether he'll launch a presidential campaign, stopped at two colleges in Wisconsin.

"I want to make sure that I'm listening to everyone — not just those that I know in El Paso and in Texas, but everyone, including going to places that are forgotten or overlooked or have not been visited enough or are only thought about in calculations as you accumulate electoral votes or you think about the next election," O'Rourke reportedly told supporters on Friday, according to CNN.

President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand backs federal classification of third gender: report Former Carter pollster, Bannon ally Patrick Caddell dies at 68 Heather Nauert withdraws her name from consideration for UN Ambassador job MORE won Wisconsin in the 2016 election, beating Clinton by less than 23,000 votes. The state had gone to the Democratic presidential candidate in each of the seven elections prior.

Klobuchar is one of roughly a dozen Democrats to either declare their candidacy for president or form an exploratory committee. She joins Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDNC punts on measure to reduce role of corporate PAC money Bill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders expected to announce exploratory committee next week Bill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 Dems ready aggressive response to Trump emergency order, as GOP splinters MORE (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand backs federal classification of third gender: report Sanders expected to announce exploratory committee next week Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president MORE (N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris shopping trip stirs Twitter campaign trail debate Sanders expected to announce exploratory committee next week Bill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 MORE (Calif.), among others.

O'Rourke is one of several figures mulling a Democratic presidential bid. Among those expected to enter the field are former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president Trump, Biden in dead heat in hypothetical 2020 matchup among Texas voters MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders expected to announce exploratory committee next week Bernie Sanders records announcement video ahead of possible 2020 bid Bill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.).