House Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday released its “retirements to watch list” of potential GOP targets ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

The House Democrats’ campaign arm is releasing customized digital ads for each of the 19 Republican incumbents’ districts — many of which saw tough reelection bids during 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of lawmakers includes Dean of the House Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Live coverage: House elects new Speaker as Dems take charge Inside the Trump-Congress Christmas meltdown MORE (R-Alaska), and GOP Reps. David Schweikert David SchweikertHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Ethics committee expanding investigation into GOP rep over finance questions McCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote MORE (Ariz.), Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 What a year it’s been: A month-by-month look back at 2018's biggest stories MORE (Calif.), Ross Spano Vincent (Ross) Ross SpanoHouse Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown MORE (Fla.), Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (Fla.), Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Dem raises more than 0k since declaring bid for Georgia House seat Bipartisan House group heads to Camp David retreat MORE (Ga.) – who already announced he plans to retire next cycle — Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Elise Stefanik seeks to tackle GOP’s women ‘crisis’ ahead of 2020 MORE (Ind.), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonBill Clinton jokes no one would skip Dingell's funeral: 'Only time' we could get the last word Dems escalate gun fight a year after Parkland House panel advances bill to expand background checks for gun sales MORE (Mich.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Scalise, Wagner plan to introduce discharge petition for abortion bill House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 MORE (Mo.), Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Dems escalate gun fight a year after Parkland House panel advances bill to expand background checks for gun sales MORE (N.J.), Peter King (N.Y.), John Katko John Michael KatkoOvernight Defense: Gillibrand offers bill to let transgender troops serve | Pentagon ready to protect US personnel in Venezuela | Dems revive fight with Trump over Saudis Gillibrand introduces bipartisan bill to allow transgender military service House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 MORE (N.Y.), Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for Fighting AIDS domestically and globally means pushing more evidence-based services House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 MORE (N.Y.), Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 GOP lawmakers offer several locations for Trump address MORE (Ohio), Mike McCaul (Texas), Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonHouse Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Bipartisan bill would give government workers access to retirement funds amid shutdown Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown MORE (Texas), Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantHouse Democrat warns ethics committee about Steve King promoting white nationalism website House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Puerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises MORE (Texas), John Carter John Rice Carter5 House Dems likely to attract primary challengers House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Progressives to target Dem reps in 2020 primary fights MORE (Texas) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHouse Dems release 2020 GOP 'retirements to watch' for House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 House votes on 10th bill to reopen government MORE (Wash.).

The DCCC noted that retirements played a key role in Democrats winning back the House majority during last year’s midterms, adding just six of the 16 members placed on last cycle’s list remain in their positions.

“Whether it’s waking up each morning to read the President’s tweets that they’ll be answering for or slowly coming to the realization that they aren’t in control any more, we expect to see a steady stream of frustrated Washington Republicans heading for the exits,” DCCC communications director Jared Smith said in a statement.

“Retirements played a major role as Democrats won back the House last year and, in 2020, we expect Republican retirements to aid our effort to expand the Democratic House Majority.”