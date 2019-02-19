Sanders: 2020 campaign will spark 'unprecedented' grassroots movement

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) on Tuesday said that his newly announced 2020 campaign for president would launch an "unprecedented" grassroots movement that will help transform the U.S. economy and politics in the nation.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning," Sanders said that the biggest difference between his 2020 campaign and an unsuccessful for the Democratic nomination in 2016 was that "we're gonna win."

"We're gonna win. We are gonna also launch what I think is unprecedented in modern American history and that is a grassroots movement ... that will lay the groundwork for transforming the economic and political life of this country." Sanders said.

Sanders called defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpRosenstein expected to leave DOJ next month: reports Allies wary of Shanahan's assurances with looming presence of Trump States file lawsuit seeking to block Trump's national emergency declaration MORE in 2020 the most important goal for Democrats.

“It is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated, because I think it is unacceptable and un-American, to be frank with you, that we have a president who is a pathological liar...it gives me no pleasure to say that, but it's true," Sanders said.

Questioned by John Dickerson whether his values would be more in line with the Democratic base in 2020, Sanders noted that much of his 2016 presidential platform has become mainstream in the Democratic Party.

"I think a lot of people would say that," Sanders said.

Sanders also took shots at former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, accusing the possible 2020 candidate of trying to "blackmail" the Democratic Party by threatening to run as an independent if the party does not select a centrist as its nominee.

“There are a lot of people I know personally who work hard for a living, who make $40,000, $50,000 a year who know a lot more about politics than, in all due respect, does [Howard] Schultz," Sanders said.

"I think his deeper theory is, 'Hey, I'm a billionaire. Leave me alone. And let me make as much as money as I can without paying my fair share of taxes,'" the senator added.

Sanders placed second in the 2016 Democratic contest, and supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRoger Stone shares, quickly deletes Instagram photo of federal judge on his case Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Why the national emergency? A second term may be Trump’s only shield from an indictment MORE in the general election after endorsing her presidential campaign at the Democratic convention. If elected, he would be America's first Jewish president as well as the oldest person ever elected to a first term in the White House.