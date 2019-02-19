Trump working on labels for 2020 Dems: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpRosenstein expected to leave DOJ next month: reports Allies wary of Shanahan's assurances with looming presence of Trump States file lawsuit seeking to block Trump's national emergency declaration MORE is reportedly working on possible nicknames for his potential 2020 Democratic challengers as the field of potential nominees continues to grow.

The Associated Press reports that sources close to the president have been working with Trump on labels for specific 2020 candidates. Two sources with knowledge of Trump's 2020 plans told the AP that the president has begun testing nicknames on aides and advisers as he prepares to reveal them publicly.

The president also plans to use early campaign rallies, the sources told the AP, to test the waters for nicknames he may lob at his potential opponents in the months ahead.

Trump famously used nicknames against a number of his opponents in 2016, including Republicans.

He labeled his Democratic presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRoger Stone shares, quickly deletes Instagram photo of federal judge on his case Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Why the national emergency? A second term may be Trump’s only shield from an indictment MORE, "Crooked Hillary" during the general election, a moniker that some experts say contributed to Clinton's overall difficulties proving her trustworthiness among voters. The president also regularly referred to Republican Primary opponents Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEl Chapo's lawyer fires back at Cruz: 'Ludicrous' to suggest drug lord will pay for wall Democrats have a chance of beating Trump with Julian Castro on the 2020 ticket Poll shows competitive matchup if O’Rourke ran for Senate again MORE (R) as "Lyin' Ted" and Jeb Bush (R) as "low energy."

White House sources told the AP that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign announcement, in particular, had been a particular target of the president.

“If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as 'Pocahontas,' did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!” Trump tweeted earlier this year following Warren's announcement.

Trump has frequently labeled Warren "Pocahontas," a reference to Warren's past claims of Native American ancestry that many have argued is racist in nature.

According to recent polls, Trump trails a number of announced Democratic candidates as well as some others largely thought to be considering runs for the White House.