Trump campaign: Sanders already won primary because every Dem 'embracing' socialism

The Trump campaign on Tuesday swiped at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) upon the senator's 2020 presidential campaign launch, suggesting the progressive senator "has already won" the Democratic primary debate "because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism."

"But the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela," Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. "Only President Trump Donald John TrumpRosenstein expected to leave DOJ next month: reports Allies wary of Shanahan's assurances with looming presence of Trump States file lawsuit seeking to block Trump's national emergency declaration MORE will keep America free, prosperous and safe."

Sanders announced Tuesday morning he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination for the second consecutive election. He joins an increasingly crowded field of candidates that already includes Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar defends work record: Yes, I am a 'tough boss' Female Dems see double standard in Klobuchar accusations Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up MORE (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE (Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Jussie Smollett case shows media villainizing Trump and his supporters, without proof — again MORE (N.J.), among others.

The Trump campaign announced a round of staffing hires on Tuesday morning as the operation gears up for the 2020 cycle, which could include a GOP primary challenge.

McEnany will serve as national press secretary after working as the Republican National Committee's (RNC) national spokesperson.

The campaign announced Tim Murtaugh will take over as director of communications after serving in the same role at the Department of Agriculture.

Marc Lotter will work as the director of strategic communications, the campaign said, after working in the first year of Trump administration as special assistant to the president and press secretary for the vice president.

The campaign tapped Cole Blocker, the deputy director of the White House Visitor's Office, as the director of finance heading into 2020.

Megan Powers will serve as director of administrative operations after working for NASA as senior adviser and press secretary, the campaign said.

"These hires are the next step toward building a national campaign infrastructure with state-of-the-art communications and fundraising tactics, innovative use of social media and a nationwide army of surrogates and small dollar donors," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Together, we will spread the President’s message far and wide and hold Democrat presidential candidates accountable for their extreme agenda."