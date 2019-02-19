Kamala Harris: 'I am not a democratic socialist'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, told reporters at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday that she is "not a democratic socialist."

"The people of New Hampshire will tell me what’s required to compete in New Hampshire, but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist,” Harris said when asked if she needed to be a democratic socialist to win in that state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that what voters do want is they want to know that whoever is going to lead understands that in America today, not everyone has an equal opportunity and access to a path to success, ” she added, saying U.S. needs to "course correct" for income inequality.

Harris announced her presidential bid last month. She faces a crowded Democratic field that includes Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Jussie Smollett case shows media villainizing Trump and his supporters, without proof — again MORE (D-N.J.).

New Hampshire is one of the first states to hold a primary contest for 2020.

Harris has been viewed by some as an early front-runner and has garnered endorsements from Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeThe 10 Dems most likely to win the 2020 presidential nomination Kamala Harris shopping trip stirs Twitter campaign trail debate Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president MORE (D-Calif.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and labor organizer and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Democratic socialists argue that the economy and society should be democratically run "to meet public needs," according to the Democratic Socialists of America website. Both Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats brush off GOP 'trolling' over Green New Deal The Green New Deal would benefit independent family farmers Juan Williams: America needs radical solutions MORE (D-N.Y.) have described themselves as democratic socialists. Sanders won New Hampshire's 2016 Democratic presidential primary with about 60 percent of the vote.