Delaney: 2020 Dem primary a choice between socialism and a 'more just' form of capitalism

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyNBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates 2020 Dem slams Green New Deal: As realistic as Trump's claim that Mexico will pay for wall Poll: Biden, Sanders, Harris early Dem favorites in New Hampshire MORE (D-Md.) said Tuesday that the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is a "a choice between socialism and a more just form of capitalism."

“By any measure, we are going to have a very strong field of candidates running and that’s good for the country and good for the Democratic Party," Delaney, who declared his candidacy in 2017, said in a statement. "Democrats are actually pretty united on our policy goals: we want everyone to have health care, we want everyone of every background to have a chance to live the American Dream, and we know that we have to act on climate change. The debate before us is how we get there."



“This primary is going to be a choice between socialism and a more just form of capitalism. I believe in capitalism, the free markets, and the private economy. I don’t believe socialism is the answer and I don’t believe it’s what the American people want. I don’t believe top-down, government-only approaches are the right answer."

Delaney's statement came the same day self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) announced his 2020 presidential campaign.

Since Sanders placed second in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, the party has moved to the left on issues like minimum wage and universal health care, which the senator has championed.

Support of democratic socialism, which is difficult to accurately or consistently define, has become an issue for several 2020 candidates.

The Democratic Socialists of America say the term indicates support for the notion that the economy and society should be democratically run "to meet public needs."

Sanders has embraced the political identifier, while some moderate candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE (D-Calif.) have disavowed it.

"The people of New Hampshire will tell me what’s required to compete in New Hampshire, but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist,” Harris said at a campaign stop in the state on Monday. Sanders won New Hampshire's Democratic primary in 2016.