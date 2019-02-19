Gillibrand campaign event interrupted by woman seeking ranch dressing

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Trump from using disaster funds to build wall Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up MORE (D-N.Y.) was briefly interrupted at an Iowa campaign event in Iowa City by a woman on a quest for condiments.

While speaking to voters at a bar/restaurant in the city, Gillibrand was distracted by a woman who appeared to be approaching her, only to be told by the apologizing woman that she was "just trying to get some ranch dressing."

And here's video of the woman "just trying to get some ranch," while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/6PRCVbbIQW — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

Video of the humorous exchange was shared thousands of times on social media, with 190,000 people having viewed the clip within less than 24 hours of its posting.

Gillibrand is visiting the state as part of an early push for support in the Iowa caucuses, which will serve as the first primary contest of the 2020 campaign season. The New York senator faces a crowded field of Democrats pushing for voters in the state, including fellow Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Jussie Smollett case shows media villainizing Trump and his supporters, without proof — again MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-VT).

Other Democrats who have not yet announced 2020 bids including Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.) have visited the state in recent months, indicating that the primary field could continue to grow.