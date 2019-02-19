Leahy endorses Sanders for president

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday endorsed his colleague Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) for president, hours after Sanders announced his candidacy.
“We have a strong field of candidates, and Bernie’s entry makes the field even stronger," Leahy said in a statement. "Bernie and I had a great talk today. I’m proud to support my fellow Vermonter, a proven leader with a strong message.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Leahy's endorsement of Sanders comes after he endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonRoger Stone shares, quickly deletes Instagram photo of federal judge on his case Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Why the national emergency? A second term may be Trump’s only shield from an indictment MORE in the 2016 Democratic primary rather than Sanders. Sanders also challenged Leahy for his Senate seat decades ago, running on the Liberty Union ticket in 1974, according to the Vermont newspaper Seven Days.
Sanders said earlier Tuesday that he would be running for president, entering a crowded primary field that includes several of his Senate colleagues, including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE (D-Calif.), Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar defends work record: Yes, I am a 'tough boss' Female Dems see double standard in Klobuchar accusations Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up MORE (D-Minn.), Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Jussie Smollett case shows media villainizing Trump and his supporters, without proof — again MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE (D-Mass.).
In addition to Leahy, Sanders on Tuesday received the endorsement of Vermont Rep. Peter WelchPeter Francis WelchHigh stakes as Trump, Dems open drug price talks Bipartisan House group heads to Camp David retreat Dems unveil bill for Medicare to negotiate drug prices MORE (D), who also supported Sanders in 2016.
“Bernie Sanders is a welcome voice in this campaign," Welch said in a statement. "He has a proven, powerful, and compelling message of economic fairness and environmental justice that will resonate across America. I will support my friend and fellow Vermonter for president in 2020.”
Tags Elizabeth Warren Hillary Clinton Bernie Sanders Kamala Harris Amy Klobuchar Patrick Leahy Peter Welch Cory Booker