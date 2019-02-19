Leahy endorses Sanders for president

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday endorsed his colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) for president, hours after Sanders announced his candidacy.

“We have a strong field of candidates, and Bernie’s entry makes the field even stronger," Leahy said in a statement. "Bernie and I had a great talk today. I’m proud to support my fellow Vermonter, a proven leader with a strong message.”

“Bernie Sanders is a welcome voice in this campaign," Welch said in a statement. "He has a proven, powerful, and compelling message of economic fairness and environmental justice that will resonate across America. I will support my friend and fellow Vermonter for president in 2020.”