Majority of Marylanders in poll say Hogan should not run for president

A majority of Maryland voters surveyed in a poll released Tuesday do not believe that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should run for president in 2020.

The Goucher poll found that 55 percent of Marylanders oppose Hogan pursuing the presidency, while 33 percent believe he should.

“Gov. Hogan’s reelection amid a blue wave, sustained positive job approval ratings across party lines, and his approach to politics have caught the attention of ‘Never Trump’ leaders looking for a challenger to President Trump Donald John TrumpRosenstein expected to leave DOJ next month: reports Allies wary of Shanahan's assurances with looming presence of Trump States file lawsuit seeking to block Trump's national emergency declaration MORE in the Republican presidential primary,” Mileah Kromer, director of the Politics Center at Goucher College, said.

“About a third of Maryland Republicans want to see a Hogan presidential run, which is consistent with recent national polling that suggests many national Republicans nationwide want a different nominee in 2020. Taken together, polling suggests that mounting a primary challenge would be difficult—unless, of course, the volatility of our current national politics dramatically alters the political playing field.”

Hogan has been floated as a potential 2020 presidential candidate.

He is still considering whether or not to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination.

Hogan boasts a high approval rating across parties in Maryland, at 89 percent among Republicans, 71 percent among Independents and 65 percent among Democrats, according to Goucher's poll.

Goucher surveyed 808 adults in Maryland between Feb. 7-12. The margin of error for the sample is 3.4 percent.

Other former and current Republican governors have been considering challenging Trump.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R) announced Friday he was launching an exploratory committee for a potential presidential run.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is also considering a challenge.

The path to the Republican nomination for any non-Trump candidate would likely be a narrow one.

At the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting in New Mexico last month, committee members voted unanimously to approve a resolution declaring the party’s “undivided support for President Donald J. Trump and his effective Presidency.”