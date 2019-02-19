O'Rourke mulling another Senate run as well as presidential bid

Former Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBarack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up Democrats have a chance of beating Trump with Julian Castro on the 2020 ticket MORE (D-Texas) said Tuesday that he is considering another Senate bid in Texas in addition to mulling a possible presidential bid.
"I'm trying to figure out how I can best serve this country — where I can do the greatest good for the United States of America. So, yeah, I'm thinking through that and it, you know, may involve running for the presidency. It may involve something else," O'Rourke said, according to CNN, after being asked if he's considering challenging Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in 2020.
O'Rourke was narrowly defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his 2018 bid for the Senate.
He has been courted by some Democrats to run again for the Senate. O'Rourke also met recently with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss a possible Senate bid in 2020, according to Politico.
O'Rourke is also weighing whether to run for the presidency in 2020. He said in an interview earlier this month with Oprah Winfrey that he planned to decide by the end of February whether he will make a White House bid.
On Tuesday, O'Rourke confirmed that he's still expecting to keep to that timeline, CNN reported.
"I won't be limited by, you know, the end of this month. But I expect to be able to get to a decision by the end of this month," he said.