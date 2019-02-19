O'Rourke mulling another Senate run as well as presidential bid

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBarack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up Democrats have a chance of beating Trump with Julian Castro on the 2020 ticket MORE (D-Texas) said Tuesday that he is considering another Senate bid in Texas in addition to mulling a possible presidential bid.

O'Rourke is also weighing whether to run for the presidency in 2020. He said in an interview earlier this month with Oprah Winfrey that he planned to decide by the end of February whether he will make a White House bid.

On Tuesday, O'Rourke confirmed that he's still expecting to keep to that timeline, CNN reported.