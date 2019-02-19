Sanders campaign reports raising $4M in less than a day

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCongress closer to forcing Trump’s hand on Saudi support Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign Capitalism: The known ideal MORE (I-Vt.) presidential campaign raised more than $4 million Tuesday in the 12 hours after it was announced.

Sanders raised the money from almost 150,000 individual donors in all 50 states, the campaign said in a press release. The average donation amounted to $27, mirroring that of the 2016 campaign.

The haul more than doubles Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Harris calls idea of Trump trusting Putin over US intel ‘height of irresponsibility and shameful’ Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report MORE’ (D-Calif.) gains of $1.5 million in the first 24 hours after she announced her own presidential campaign. Harris had previously been the largest first-day fundraiser in the primary field.

Sanders entered what is already a crowded primary field, with at least 11 Democrats either already running or signaling they intend to do so.

The Vermont Independent, who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, automatically became one of the pack’s frontrunners with his announcement. He gained national prominence after he electrified the progressive base in 2016 with his insurgent primary campaign against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRoger Stone shares, quickly deletes Instagram photo of federal judge on his case Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Why the national emergency? A second term may be Trump’s only shield from an indictment MORE. Though he lost, Sanders still holds significant sway over many Democratic voters.

Though Sanders consistently ranks near the top of polls surveying support for Democratic candidates, election prognosticators are skeptical if he can recreate the enthusiasm he sparked in 2016. While he was the sole progressive in that contest, several primary candidates, including Harris and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Booker seeks dialogue about race as he kicks off 2020 campaign MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris, Booker call for judgement on Jussie Smollett case to be withheld until investigation is completed Barack, Michelle Obama expected to refrain from endorsing in 2020 Dem primary: report Jussie Smollett case shows media villainizing Trump and his supporters, without proof — again MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren set to announce plan for universal child care: reports Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Trump from using disaster funds to build wall Klobuchar, O'Rourke visit Wisconsin as 2020 race heats up MORE are angling their appeal toward more liberal voters in the 2020 cycle.