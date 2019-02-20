Sanders campaign says it has raised $6 million in its first day

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (I-Vt.) has raised $6 million since kicking off his 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, his campaign said on Wednesday.

Sanders, who announced his second bid for president early Tuesday morning, raised more than $5.9 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign. Soon after the 24-hour mark, that number had risen to $6 million, according to his campaign.

The record-setting fundraising haul was powered by small-dollar donations, with the average contribution totaling just $27, his campaign said — a number mirroring the average donation size frequently touted by Sanders during his 2016 White House campaign.

In all, more than 225,000 individuals gave to the campaign in the first 24 hours following his announcement.

Sanders’s latest fundraising haul blew his previous record out of the water. After announcing his 2016 presidential bid, the Vermont senator raked in roughly $1.5 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign.

Sanders’s 24-hour fundraising haul signals that he may have an early funding edge over his Democratic challengers.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (D-Calif.), another 2020 contender, raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours after announcing her presidential bid last month, matching Sanders’s initial haul from his 2016 campaign.

But other candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise Trump: Bernie Sanders 'missed his time' for White House MORE (D-N.J.), have yet to release fundraising numbers of their own.

A year-end Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing from ActBlue, the Democrats’ online fundraising platform, showed that Warren raised more than $299,000 from online donations on the day she announced that she was forming an exploratory committee.

The eventual Democratic presidential nominee will have to go up against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nominates Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rosenstein at DOJ McCabe says ‘it’s possible’ Trump is a Russian asset McCabe: Trump ‘undermining the role of law enforcement’ MORE and his campaign’s massive war chest. Trump’s campaign entered 2019 with more than $19 million in cash on hand, according to his most recent FEC filing.