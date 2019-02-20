Delaney: ‘We should not put up a candidate who embraces socialism’

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney: 2020 Dem primary a choice between socialism and a 'more just' form of capitalism NBC, CNN to host first two Democratic presidential primary debates 2020 Dem slams Green New Deal: As realistic as Trump's claim that Mexico will pay for wall MORE (D-Md.), a moderate Democrat running for president in 2020, urged the party not to nominate a candidate who supports socialism.

“If we want to win and we want to beat Trump, we should not put up a candidate who embraces socialism. That’s not what the American people want,” Delaney said Wednesday on CNN.

In order to "beat Trump," 2020 Democratic candidate @JohnDelaney says "we should not put up a candidate who embraces socialism."



"That's not what the American people want." https://t.co/IX6MixixWr pic.twitter.com/OCEouuXxPq — New Day (@NewDay) February 20, 2019

An ideological debate among Democrats has ramped up in recent months after the insurgent campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJack Abramoff targets Dems as part of new super PAC The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Dems think they're beating Trump in emergency declaration battle MORE (D-N.Y.), a self-declared democratic socialist, dethroned a top House Democrat in the 2018 midterms.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (I-Vt.), another democratic socialist, electrified the progressive base in 2016 during his campaign against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Roger Stone invokes gag order in new fundraiser MORE and announced Tuesday he would make a second run at the White House, raising $6 million on its first day.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nominates Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rosenstein at DOJ McCabe says ‘it’s possible’ Trump is a Russian asset McCabe: Trump ‘undermining the role of law enforcement’ MORE has also sought to divide Democrats over socialism, recently mentioning the ideology in his State of the Union address and a speech this week on Venezuela in which he proclaimed, “The days of socialism are numbered.”

Despite Delaney’s disagreements with the more progressive wing of his party, he said he would still support any Democratic nominee who faces off against Trump in the general election.

“All the people running are so much better than President Trump, who I believe doesn’t have a moral compass and is dishonest with the American people. Of course I believe I would support them all,” he said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s comments mark the second time in as many days that Delaney has come out against nominating a candidate who supports socialism. He discussed the intraparty divide Tuesday after Sanders’ presidential announcement, saying top-down, government-only approaches are not the best polices for the American people.

“This primary is going to be a choice between socialism and a more just form of capitalism. I believe in capitalism, the free markets, and the private economy. I don’t believe socialism is the answer and I don’t believe it’s what the American people want. I don’t believe top-down, government-only approaches are the right answer,” he said in a statement Tuesday.