Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's $6M haul

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nominates Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rosenstein at DOJ McCabe says ‘it’s possible’ Trump is a Russian asset McCabe: Trump ‘undermining the role of law enforcement’ MORE’s reelection campaign sent out a fundraising request on Wednesday citing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE’s (I-Vt.) $6 million haul in the first 24 hours after his presidential campaign was announced.

“Socialist Berne Sanders raised $6 MILLION in 24 HOURS. Now I’m calling on you to CRUSH that number,” Trump's campaign texted recipients, noting that any donation would be tripled.

Trump fundraising off Bernie Sanders’ $6 million haul pic.twitter.com/4R6j3C5drb — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 20, 2019

Sanders’s haul smashed the $1.5 million Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign raised in its first day, the previous record among 2020 Democrats. The number was powered through small donations from more than 225,000 people in all 50 states, averaging about $27.

Sanders, who came in second in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, saw a strong grass-roots campaign in the previous cycle, powered in large part by small-dollar donations.

While the senator's fundraising number raised eyebrows, Trump still sits on a hefty war chest, entering 2019 with more than $19 million in cash on hand.

The president has been railing against what he says is the Democratic Party’s turn to socialism, citing the rising power of Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJack Abramoff targets Dems as part of new super PAC The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Dems think they're beating Trump in emergency declaration battle MORE (D-N.Y.), both self-proclaimed democratic socialists.

His campaign took a swipe Tuesday at Sanders and the Democratic Party at large, saying the Vermont independent had already won because the rest of the primary field had adopted his brand of socialism.

“But the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela,” Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Only President Trump will keep America free, prosperous and safe.”

The jabs have forced the crowded 2020 field, which includes Democratic heavyweights such as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise Meghan McCain: 'Don't underestimate' Bernie Sanders MORE (N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise Trump: Bernie Sanders 'missed his time' for White House MORE (N.J.) to weigh in on the intraparty divide.

Harris told reporters at a campaign stop Monday in New Hampshire that she is “not a democratic socialist.”