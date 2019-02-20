Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Gillibrand uses Trump Jr. tweet to fundraise MORE (D-Calif.) has added several women of color to her 2020 campaign staff, including a key ex-aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders campaign reports raising M in less than a day The Memo: Bernie Sanders’s WH launch sharpens ‘socialist’ question Roger Stone invokes gag order in new fundraiser MORE, Politico reported Wednesday.

The former Clinton aide, Emmy Ruiz, will advise the Harris campaign on electoral, political and field strategy, according to Politico. Ruiz in 2016 served as Clinton's Nevada state director and Colorado state director.

Politico reported that the Harris campaign has also hired Missayr Boker, Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Rosa Mendoza and Joyce Kazadi.

Boker and Rodriguez will work as co-national political directors. Boker last year was the campaign director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Rodriguez will join the campaign from Harris's Senate office.

Mendoza will serve as analytics director and Kazadi as advance director for the Harris campaign. Mendoza was previously the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's head of analytics and Kazadi worked in 2016 on the Clinton campaign as national advance lead, according to Politico.

Harris's campaign manager Juan Rodriguez told Politico that the campaign values diverse backgrounds on its staff.

“We value diverse backgrounds and experiences because they give our campaign vibrancy and fresh perspectives about the many challenges all Americans are facing,” Rodriguez said. “Senator Harris has a history of elevating and amplifying all voices to ensure that nothing is seen through only one narrow point of view.”