Kamala Harris criticized by Jamaican father over marijuana joke

Sen. Kamala Harris's (D-Calif.) father appeared to distance himself from his daughter after she joked last week about her family's marijuana use.

Donald Harris, an economics professor at Stanford University, sent a reportedly unsolicited statement to Jamaica Global Online saying that he and his immediate Jamaican family “wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty.”

The Hill has reached out to Kamala Harris’s campaign for comment.

Harris, a 2020 Democratic White House hopeful, made headlines last week during an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” after acknowledging that she has smoked marijuana in the past.

Harris also said accusations that she has tried to keep the drug from becoming legalized are not true.

“That’s not true,” she said. “Half my family’s from Jamaica, are you kidding me?” she added with a laugh.

Donald Harris separated and later divorced from Kamala Harris’s mother when she was young, according to Politico.

Kamala Harris and her sister were raised primarily by her mother.

According to an email reviewed by Politico, Donald Harris is seeking to stay out of the political fray while his daughter contends for the White House.

“I have decided to stay out of all the political hullabaloo by not engaging in any interviews with the media,” he wrote in the email.