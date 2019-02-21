Pompeo says he's 'ruled out' 2020 Kansas Senate run

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Graham clashed with Pentagon chief over Syria | Talk grows that Trump will fire Coats | Coast Guard officer accused of domestic terrorism plot Sean Spicer joins 'Extra' as 'special DC correspondent' Trump, Pompeo: Alabama woman who joined ISIS cannot return to US MORE on Thursday said that he has "ruled out" running for the open Kansas Senate seat in 2020.

“It’s ruled out. I’m here. I’m loving it," Pompeo said Thursday during an interview on NBC's "Today."

The seat is being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsGOP senators offer praise for Klobuchar: 'She’s the whole package' The Hill's Morning Report - House Dems prepare to swamp Trump with investigations The Hill's Morning Report — Will Ralph Northam survive? MORE.

Pompeo added that he plans to serve as Secretary of State for "as long as President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Department preparing for Mueller report as soon as next week: reports Smollett lawyers declare 'Empire' star innocent Pelosi asks members to support resolution against emergency declaration MORE gives me the opportunity to serve as America’s senior diplomat.”

“I love doing what I’m doing and I have 75,000 great warriors out around the world, trying to deliver for the American people," he said.

“It’s ruled out.” @SecPompeo says of running for an open Senate seat in Kansas in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mrVCrEFu6o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2019

Pompeo's comments follow reports last month that Senate Republicans, as well as Republican strategists, were pushing him to run for Roberts's seat. Republicans are worried that Democrats could pull off a victory in the usually reliable red state, where Democrat Laura Kelly beat Republican Kris Kobach in last year's governor's race.

Additionally, Pompeo and Roberts were planning to meet as of last month amid speculation that Pompeo would run, a spokesperson for Roberts said at the time.

President Trump earlier this month said that he had asked Pompeo about a possible Senate bid and the State Department chief told him "he's absolutely not leaving."

Roberts, currently serving his fourth term in the Senate, announced in January that he would not seek reelection in 2020.