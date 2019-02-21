Booker wins 2020 endorsement of every New Jersey Democrat in Congress

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Jussie Smollett officially a suspect in alleged Chicago attack MORE (D-N.J.), who announced his 2020 presidential bid earlier this month, is shoring up support in his home state with the endorsements of more than 50 other New Jersey Democrats.

New Jersey’s governor, lieutenant governor, senior senator, every Democratic member of the House, leaders of both state legislative chambers all four Democratic county executives, the Newark mayor and more are endorsing his campaign, Booker said in a statement.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of so many great New Jersey Democratic leaders -- people I've been proudly working alongside as a member of the Newark city council, as mayor, and as Senator. New Jerseyans are fortunate to have these Democratic leaders standing up for them, and I'm grateful to have their support on our campaign to reignite our country's sense of common purpose to build a more fair and just nation for everyone,” Booker said.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) cast Booker as an effective alternative to President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Department preparing for Mueller report as soon as next week: reports Smollett lawyers declare 'Empire' star innocent Pelosi asks members to support resolution against emergency declaration MORE who would be able to unite the country.

“We need a president who will lift us up and bring us together, instead of knocking us down and sowing division. We need a president who runs to find solutions to the problems that others ignore. We need a president who recognizes the inherent value found in every corner of our country, in every American, and those who have come here for a better life. We need a president with bold vision and an even bolder optimism,” he said.

No other 2020 candidate in the crowded Democratic primary field has locked up so much support from their home-state delegation. The large field, which contains a diverse group of candidates across the ideological spectrum, has discouraged some politicians from issuing endorsements until the pack thins out more.

Other 2020 Democrats have garnered endorsements from home-state politicians, though not at such a large scale as Booker.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders to sign pledge affirming he will run as a Democrat Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon MORE (I-Vt.) was endorsed by Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Bernie recapture 2016 magic? Leahy endorses Sanders for president ‘Contingency’ spending in 3B budget deal comes under fire MORE (D) and Rep. Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Bill would let patients buy cheaper insulin from other countries The Hill's Morning Report - Can Bernie recapture 2016 magic? MORE (D), though the state’s Republican governor withheld his approval.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' Trump revives 'Crazy Bernie' nickname one day after Sanders enters race Betting against Bernie? Dems assess the risk MORE (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's M haul MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris criticized by Jamaican father over marijuana joke Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report Coast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism MORE (D-Calif.) have all either gotten the endorsement of their respective state’s governor or fellow senator, but have so far been unable to lock down the support of their state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation.