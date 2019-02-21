Dem rep: Sanders should register as a Democrat

Rep. Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksProtesters interrupt Elliott Abrams during Venezuela hearing Dem behind impeachment push to boycott State of the Union Democrats seek to take on Trump at State of the Union MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders to sign pledge affirming he will run as a Democrat Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon MORE for seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for president despite being an independent.

Meeks, appearing on CNN, called on Sanders to "run as a Democrat."

"If in fact you want to be the Democratic nominee, you should be a Democrat," Meeks said. "If you’re not a Democrat, you should not run. You should run as an independent. He’s not a Democrat."

"Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat... I want a Democrat to be my representative as President of the United States," @RepGregoryMeeks tells @PoppyHarlowCNN https://t.co/7TmXQtt2df pic.twitter.com/IbeEohtqfZ — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 21, 2019

Sanders has previously faced criticism from Democrats for not fully embracing the party.

However, Sanders's campaign adviser, Jeff Weaver, told CNN Wednesday that the senator plans to sign a pledge affirming that he will run as a Democrat in his presidential bid and govern as a Democrat if elected.

The pledge is part of new rules implemented by the Democratic National Committee.

But Meeks on Thursday said Sanders should go a step further and register as a Democrat.

"And then he can talk about running to be my representative. I want a Democrat to be my representative as president of the United States," Meeks said.

Sanders said earlier this week that he will run for the presidency again in 2020 after he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in 2016.