Bernie Sanders fundraising off Trump: ‘He’s scared. And he should be’

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders to sign pledge affirming he will run as a Democrat Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon MORE (I-Vt.), who launched his 2020 presidential campaign this week, is fundraising off of attacks on him from President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Department preparing for Mueller report as soon as next week: reports Smollett lawyers declare 'Empire' star innocent Pelosi asks members to support resolution against emergency declaration MORE's team.

“Trump tweeted, emailed, and text-messaged his supporters—terrified of our Day 1 fundraising and sign-up numbers. He’s scared. And he should be,” Sanders tweeted Thursday morning, adding a link for people to send donations.

Trump tweeted, emailed, and text-messaged his supporters—terrified of our Day 1 fundraising and sign-up numbers. He’s scared. And he should be. Help us send Trump a message in a language he’s sure to understand: Make a $10 donation to our campaign today: https://t.co/gmJT4pVDbT pic.twitter.com/pBY4p7noAZ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 21, 2019

“The bad news is, we have a president who is a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and someone who is undermining American democracy as he leads us in an authoritarian direction. The good news is, ours is the movement that will defeat him,” Sanders’s campaign added in an email to supporters that also echoed the tweet’s call for donations.

The messages are just the latest salvo as Trump and Sanders begin aggressively campaigning off each other.

It started Tuesday morning, when the Sanders campaign announced it had raised $6 million — powered by small donations averaging $27, from donors in all 50 states — in the first 24 hours since its launch. The haul set a new record for first-day fundraising among 2020 contenders, beating Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris criticized by Jamaican father over marijuana joke Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report Coast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism MORE’s (D-Calif.) total of $1.5 million.

The Trump campaign then sent a text and email to supporters Wednesday asking for donations, specifically citing Sanders’s announcement.

“Socialist Bernie Sanders raised $6 MILLION in 24 HOURS. Now I’m calling on you to CRUSH that number,” Trump's campaign texted recipients, saying that any donation would be tripled.

Sanders’s tweet and email Thursday morning were in direct response to Trump’s Wednesday messages.

Though Sanders this week entered a crowded Democratic primary pack that is already fielding a double-digit number of candidates, his star power from his insurgent 2016 campaign and fundraising prowess swiftly helped position him as one of the party’s front-runners.