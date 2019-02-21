Harris asked about Smollett case after dining with Al Sharpton in NYC

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris criticized by Jamaican father over marijuana joke Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report Coast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism MORE (D-Calif.) was peppered with questions about the actor Jussie Smollett on Thursday when leaving a meeting with the Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem, N.Y.

Video captured after the event showed Harris briskly walking to a car while ignoring shouted questions regarding the Smollett case about which she had previously commented.

MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Kamala Harris ignores questions on Jussie Smollett case after dining with Rev. Al Sharpton in NYC https://t.co/KTebfRW6GJ pic.twitter.com/BHA0hgqwZy — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2019

Smollett was arrested early Thursday and charged with one count of disorderly conduct in connection with filing a false police report over his claim that he was attacked in a Chicago neighborhood by two men yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Harris was among the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to weigh in on Smollett's case last month after he claimed to be the victim of a hate crime. Harris called the alleged attack a "modern-day lynching" in late January. President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Department preparing for Mueller report as soon as next week: reports Smollett lawyers declare 'Empire' star innocent Pelosi asks members to support resolution against emergency declaration MORE also condemned the incident at the time, saying "it doesn't get worse."

On Monday, as questions regarding the credibility of Smollett's story began to surface in media reports, Harris told reporters that the case needed further investigation.

"I will say this about that case," she said Monday. "I think that the facts are still unfolding, and I’m very concerned about the initial allegation that he made about what might have happened."

"And it’s something we should all take seriously whenever anyone alleges that kind of behavior, but there should be an investigation," Harris added. "And I think that once the investigation has concluded then we can all comment, but I’m not going to comment until I know the outcome of the investigation."

Thursday's meeting with Sharpton at the Harlem soul food legend Sylvia's Restaurant was meant to focus on “criminal justice reform and other critical issues,” Sharpton's National Action Network told the New York Post.

Harris is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination amid a crowded field of competitors including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders to sign pledge affirming he will run as a Democrat Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's M haul MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Jussie Smollett officially a suspect in alleged Chicago attack MORE (D-N.J.), among others.