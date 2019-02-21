Warren, Harris back reparations for black Americans affected by slavery

Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris criticized by Jamaican father over marijuana joke Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report Coast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism MORE (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's M haul MORE (Mass.), who are both running for president, have reportedly said they support reparations for black Americans affected by slavery.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Harris affirmed her support for reparations in a statement after agreeing last week with a radio host that reparations are necessary.

"We have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities," Harris said in the statement. "I’m serious about taking an approach that would change policies and structures and make real investments in black communities."