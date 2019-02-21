Trump endorses Cornyn for reelection as O'Rourke mulls challenge

President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Department preparing for Mueller report as soon as next week: reports Smollett lawyers declare 'Empire' star innocent Pelosi asks members to support resolution against emergency declaration MORE on Thursday endorsed Sen. John Cornyn John CornynO’Rourke not ruling out being vice presidential candidate O'Rourke mulling another Senate run as well as presidential bid Texas senator introduces bill to produce coin honoring Bushes MORE (R-Texas) ahead of his reelection bid next year as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump escalates fight with NY Times Sanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' Trump revives 'Crazy Bernie' nickname one day after Sanders enters race MORE (D-Texas) says he's considering entering the race.

"Senator John Cornyn has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas," Trump tweeted, giving the three-term senator his "complete and total endorsement."

As he has in Twitter endorsements for other candidates, Trump praised Cornyn's positions on "Crime, the Border, the Second Amendment" and the military and veterans.

Senator John Cornyn has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas. He is strong on Crime, the Border, the Second Amendment and loves our Military and Vets. John has my complete and total endorsement. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

Cornyn announced in 2017 he would run for another term.

Trump's endorsement comes roughly 20 months ahead of the 2020 election, but just days after O'Rourke said he is considering a Senate bid to challenge Cornyn.

O'Rourke, who generated national buzz in his unsuccessful effort to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO’Rourke not ruling out being vice presidential candidate CNN ripped for hiring former Republican operative as political editor: 'WTF?!?!' The Hill's Morning Report - Can Bernie recapture 2016 magic? MORE (R-Texas) in November, is considered as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, but said he's keeping his options open.

"I'm trying to figure out how I can best serve this country — where I can do the greatest good for the United States of America. So, yeah, I'm thinking through that and it, you know, may involve running for the presidency. It may involve something else," O'Rourke said after being asked if he's considering challenging Cornyn.

Trump visited El Paso, Texas, earlier this month for his first campaign rally of 2019 amid a push for funding for a wall along the southern border.

O'Rourke held a rival event at the same time, reviving speculation over whether he would enter an increasingly crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.