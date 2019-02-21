Hillary Clinton met with Biden, Klobuchar to talk 2020: report

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFBI’s top lawyer believed Hillary Clinton should face charges, but was talked out of it Harris adds key Clinton aide, women of color to 2020 campaign: report Democrats more likely Trump's foil, than to foil Trump MORE held meetings earlier this month with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden tops declared 2020 Dems in New Hampshire poll O’Rourke not ruling out being vice presidential candidate Sanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' Trump revives 'Crazy Bernie' nickname one day after Sanders enters race Betting against Bernie? Dems assess the risk MORE (D-Minn.) to discuss the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported Thursday, citing a source close to Clinton.

The meetings were reportedly held at Clinton's home in Washington, D.C., and focused on the potential White House bids of Biden and Klobuchar.

Klobuchar officially announced her candidacy on Feb 10. Biden has yet to say whether he will run but appears likely to launch a bid.

Spokespeople for Biden and Klobuchar confirmed to CNN that the meetings were held.

Clinton has also met with a range of other candidates in the race, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), CNN previously reported.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has yet to make an endorsement in the race.