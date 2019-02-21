Harry Reid says he won’t make 2020 endorsement until after Nevada caucus

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said Thursday that he will not endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary until after the Nevada caucus.

Reid made the comments in an interview with the Nevada Independent about Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBernie Sanders to sign pledge affirming he will run as a Democrat Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Drug pricing fight centers on insulin | Florida governor working with Trump to import cheaper drugs | Dems blast proposed ObamaCare changes Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon MORE (I-Vt.) hiring three of Reid's former staff for his presidential campaign.

“All these people working for Bernie, I’m glad,” Reid said. “Bernie is one of my friends. He helped me get Obamacare passed. His vote was crucial. So I think the world of him.”

Faiz Shakir, a senior Reid adviser, is now Sanders's campaign manager.

The Vermont lawmaker is not the only presidential hopeful who employs his former staff to receive praise from Reid.

Reid’s former communications director, Kristen Orthman, is working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCoast Guard lieutenant arrested, accused of planning domestic terrorism Hillicon Valley: Microsoft reveals new Russian hack attempts | Google failed to disclose hidden microphone | Booker makes late HQ2 bid | Conservative group targets Ocasio-Cortez over Amazon Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's M haul MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign.

The former Nevada senator praised Warren earlier this month, saying he thinks "the world of her," but did not endorse her.

Reid told the Independent he isn’t bothered by seeing his former staffers on competing campaigns.

“I think it’s good that people recognize talent,” he said.

Reid has also reportedly talked to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden tops declared 2020 Dems in New Hampshire poll O’Rourke not ruling out being vice presidential candidate Sanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' MORE and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders on Trump insult: Crazy that president 'is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud' Trump revives 'Crazy Bernie' nickname one day after Sanders enters race Betting against Bernie? Dems assess the risk MORE (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCongress needs to bring family and medical leave policies into the 21st century Trump campaign fundraising on Bernie Sanders's M haul Gillibrand tells Iowan ‘ranch girl’ that pizza is on her next time MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Bernie recapture 2016 magic? Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Trump, Dems open drug price talks | FDA warns against infusing young people's blood | Facebook under scrutiny over health data | Harris says Medicare for all isn't socialism On The Money: Smaller tax refunds put GOP on defensive | Dems question IRS on new tax forms | Warren rolls out universal child care proposal | Illinois governor signs bill for minimum wage MORE (D-Ohio) about potentially running for president.

Klobuchar and Gillibrand have already announced their candidacies.

“There is not a single Democrat that I have seen that’s interested that I wouldn’t do everything I could to help,” Reid said.

“Michael Bloomberg — and I think he could be really good for the party — I think he’s going to be here in the next few days. I just think, I’m glad that a lot of people are running and I’m excited about what it’s going to do to generate attention around the country.”

Bloomberg, the former New York City Mayor, has not yet decided whether or not to pursue the Democratic nomination.