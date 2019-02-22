Klobuchar to meet with Jimmy Carter, Stacey Abrams during Georgia campaign swing

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHarry Reid says he won’t make 2020 endorsement until after Nevada caucus Gillibrand to appear on Fox News Monday night Overnight Energy: Trump ends talks with California on car emissions | Dems face tough vote on Green New Deal | Climate PAC backing Inslee in possible 2020 run MORE (D-Minn.) is slated to meet with former President Carter and former Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams when she travels to Georgia on Friday.

Klobuchar, who announced a 2020 presidential bid earlier this month, will discuss her campaign with Carter during a private meeting.

She’ll also meet in private with Abrams, a rising Democratic star who gave the rebuttal to President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff urges GOP colleagues to share private concerns about Trump publicly US-China trade talks draw criticism for lack of women in pictures Overnight Defense: Trump to leave 200 troops in Syria | Trump, Kim plan one-on-one meeting | Pentagon asks DHS to justify moving funds for border wall MORE's State of the Union address earlier this month.

After losing a close battle for governor in Georgia, Abrams is expected to decide on plans for her political future next month.

News of Klobuchar’s meetings was reported on Friday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Carlie Waibel, a spokesperson for Klobuchar’s campaign, confirmed the meetings to The Hill.

Klobuchar will also attend a private discussion on voting rights with local leaders and activists ahead of a Friday night fundraiser in Atlanta hosted by former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes.