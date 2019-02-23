Klobuchar backs legalizing marijuana

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar ate salad with her comb, ordered aide to clean it: report Sanders endorses Oakland teachers strike Dem strategist says Clinton ‘absolutely’ has a role to play in 2020 MORE (D-Minn.), a 2020 presidential candidate, said Friday that she supports legalizing marijuana.

“I support the legalization of marijuana and believe that states should have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders,” Klobuchar said in a statement released by her presidential campaign.

Klobuchar had been mum about her stance on the issue before she released a statement to The Washington Post as part of a round-up of presidential candidates' views on the matter.

Minnesota, Klobuchar's home state, will vote on a recreational marijuana bill later this year.

Pot legalization has seen growing support among Democrats ahead of the 2020 election, with several other White House contenders also backing the proposal.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Energy: Natural gas export project gets green light | Ocasio-Cortez says climate fight needs to address farming | Top EPA enforcement official to testify Sanders endorses Oakland teachers strike News media has sought to 'delegitimize' Tulsi Gabbard, says liberal journalist MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders endorses Oakland teachers strike The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation builds for Mueller report Why Georgia is the place for black migration and politics MORE (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation builds for Mueller report Kamala Harris: Trump administration ‘targeting’ California for political purposes Harry Reid says he won’t make 2020 endorsement until after Nevada caucus MORE (N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders endorses Oakland teachers strike On The Money: Dems set Tuesday vote on Trump's emergency declaration | Most Republicans expected to back Trump | Senate plots to avoid fall shutdown drama | Powell heading before Congress News media has sought to 'delegitimize' Tulsi Gabbard, says liberal journalist MORE (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders endorses Oakland teachers strike Dem strategist says Clinton ‘absolutely’ has a role to play in 2020 News media has sought to 'delegitimize' Tulsi Gabbard, says liberal journalist MORE (I-Vt.) have all come out in support of full legalization.

Sanders was the first major party candidate to call for federal legalization of pot during his failed White House bid in 2016, The Post noted.

Last year, Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Act, which would eliminate marijuana's status as a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act. Harris, Gillibrand and Warren co-sponsored the legislation.

The move would require federal courts to expunge the records of Americans who have prior marijuana convictions related to use or possession.

Warren last year introduced a bipartisan bill hat would allow states to regulate marijuana without federal interference.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDem strategist says Clinton ‘absolutely’ has a role to play in 2020 It's Bernie Sanders vs. Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire Harry Reid says he won’t make 2020 endorsement until after Nevada caucus MORE, who is almost certain to enter the 2020 presidential race, will likely face issues with the pro-cannabis electorate given his past record.

The Post noted that Biden, the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, helped pass the 1994 crime bill and did not support the legalization of marijuana during his tenure as vice president.