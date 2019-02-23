Grass-roots campaign backs Mattis for public office

A grass-roots campaign in James Mattis James Norman MattisOvernight Defense: Dems tee up Tuesday vote against Trump's emergency declaration | GOP expects few defections | Trump doubles number of troops staying in Syria to 400 Trump administration ups to 400 number of troops staying behind in Syria Kurdish-led Syrian administration cheers Trump decision to leave troops in region MORE's hometown is pushing for the former Defense secretary to run for office, the Tri-City Herald reported Thursday.

“If we could get a grass-roots effort started, I would do anything to make this happen,” Richland, Wash., City Councilman Phil Lemley told the paper. “Let’s twist his arm.”

Lemley, a former Marine, is spearheading a small group of people campaigning to push Mattis to run.

Mattis, so far, has been silent on the matter. Lemley said he did not get permission from Mattis and has not heard from the former Trump administration official.

Lemley told the paper that he became friendly with Mattis after coordinating with him to speak during a Rotary Club meeting. Mattis reportedly hailed Lemley as a fellow Marine after he expressed interest to Mattis's mother about having him visit the service club.

The paper noted that it was unclear whether Mattis had visited the area since New Year's, just after he left office.

Mattis resigned as Defense secretary in December, writing a stinging resignation letter that cited disagreements with President Trump Donald John TrumpAverage tax refunds down double-digits, IRS data shows White House warns Maduro as Venezuela orders partial closure of border with Colombia Trump administration directs 1,000 more troops to Mexican border MORE over the two's values.

Trump told The New York Times earlier this month that he forced Mattis out, saying he "wasn't happy" with him.

"So I wasn’t happy with Mattis. I told Mattis to give me a letter,” Trump told the Times. “He didn’t just give me that letter. I told him.”