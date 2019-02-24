Sanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully

Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersKlobuchar backs legalizing marijuana Sanders endorses Oakland teachers strike Dem strategist says Clinton ‘absolutely’ has a role to play in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) urged his campaign surrogates in the media to “respectfully engage” with other 2020 Democratic hopefuls in an email sent Saturday that was obtained by multiple news outlets.
The email to over 100 surrogates was first obtained by HuffPost. In it, Sanders asks supporters to avoid “bullying and harassment of any kind.”
“As we engage with our opponents in the Democratic primary, we will forcefully present our views and defend ourselves against misrepresentations,” Sanders, who declared his candidacy earlier this month, reportedly wrote.
“But, let us do our very best to engage respectfully with our Democratic opponents ― talking about the issues we are fighting for, not about personalities or past grievances. I want to be clear that I condemn bullying and harassment of any kind and in any space.”
“The President we are running against is a pathological liar, a racist, a xenophobe, a sexist, a bully and a religious bigot. His goal is to win political points by dividing up the American people,” he wrote, according to HuffPost. “That is why we need to do exactly the opposite ― brings our people together. Men and women, black and white, Latino, Native American, Asian American, gay and straight, young and old, native-born and immigrant.”
“Our number one priority is defeating Donald Trump. To do so, we will ultimately have to unite with those who today are our opponents for the Democratic nomination,” he added.
Sanders is one of 10 Democrats to officially launch campaigns for the 2020 nomination.
The Hill has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.