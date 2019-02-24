Sanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKlobuchar backs legalizing marijuana Sanders endorses Oakland teachers strike Dem strategist says Clinton ‘absolutely’ has a role to play in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) urged his campaign surrogates in the media to “respectfully engage” with other 2020 Democratic hopefuls in an email sent Saturday that was obtained by multiple news outlets.

The email to over 100 surrogates was first obtained by HuffPost. In it, Sanders asks supporters to avoid “bullying and harassment of any kind.”

“As we engage with our opponents in the Democratic primary, we will forcefully present our views and defend ourselves against misrepresentations,” Sanders, who declared his candidacy earlier this month, reportedly wrote. ADVERTISEMENT “But, let us do our very best to engage respectfully with our Democratic opponents ― talking about the issues we are fighting for, not about personalities or past grievances. I want to be clear that I condemn bullying and harassment of any kind and in any space.”