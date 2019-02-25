Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Bernie is back with a bang — but can he hold on to his supporters? MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign is pledging to skip "fancy receptions or big money fundraisers" as she seeks to separate herself in an increasingly crowded field of Democratic candidates.

Warren's campaign sent an email to supporters saying she would avoid the high-end events and skip phone calls with wealthy donors, CNN reported.

"For every time you see a presidential candidate talking with voters at a town hall, rally, or local diner, those same candidates are spending three or four or five times as long with wealthy donors -- on the phone, or in conference rooms at hedge fund offices, or at fancy receptions and intimate dinners -- all behind closed doors," Warren wrote, according to the network. "When I thank the people giving to my campaign, it will not be based on the size of their donation."

The move comes as a number of candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have decried the use of corporate money in politics, and pledged not to take donations from corporate political action committees.

Warren is one of several candidates to enter the 2020 presidential race, along with Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate reignites blue slip war over Trump court picks S.E. Cupp: Trump has 2020 'in the bag' if things don't change Demands grow for a public Mueller report MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDem Party chief defends initial response to Smollett incident: 'We acted on the facts as we knew at the time' DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerJeh Johnson: Military needs to do better job of 'rooting out' extremists Dem Party chief defends initial response to Smollett incident: 'We acted on the facts as we knew at the time' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection MORE (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharS.E. Cupp: Trump has 2020 'in the bag' if things don't change Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Dems face internal battle over budget MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBernie is back with a bang — but can he hold on to his supporters? Gabbard hits back at Meghan McCain after fight over Assad News media has sought to 'delegitimize' Tulsi Gabbard, says liberal journalist MORE (D-Hawaii), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyGabbard cites ‘concerns’ about ‘vagueness’ of Green New Deal Delaney: ‘We should not put up a candidate who embraces socialism’ Delaney: 2020 Dem primary a choice between socialism and a 'more just' form of capitalism MORE (D-Md.) and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D).

Some of those candidates posted significant fundraising hauls, with Sanders, Harris and Klobuchar each touting more than $1 million in donations within a day or two of their announcements.