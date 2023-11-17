trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Phillips defends primary challenge, knocks Newsom for running ‘shadow campaign’

by Tara Suter - 11/17/23 9:20 AM ET
by Tara Suter - 11/17/23 9:20 AM ET

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is challenging President Biden in the Democratic primary, knocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday for running a “shadow campaign” for president.

Phillips presented himself in an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on “CUOMO” as a candidate brave enough to challenge Biden, who he suggested would lose a general election race to former President Trump, the leading GOP nominee.

In that context, he criticized Newsom for running a shadow campaign but not actually being in the race. Phillips also criticized Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whom Cuomo had interviewed earlier. Manchin is retiring from the Senate and has flirted with running for president.

Democrats know “the consequence of, of Joe Biden taking on Donald Trump, they know he’s going to lose, and what are they doing?” Phillips said, arguing that many Democrats want someone other than Biden as the Democratic candidate running for president.

Best Holiday Deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Manchin, he said, was “heeing and hawing” on a presidential run.

Democrats in general are “doing what Sen. Manchin just did with you two moments ago, heeing and hawing, dancing around. We have a governor from California who’s traveling the world running a shadow campaign.”

“That’s the culture of spinelessness, of people protecting their professional careers rather than the principles that make this country so remarkable,” Phillips said.

Phillips has faced backlash from within his own party since he announced he was running to take on Biden. He has previously compared his primary run to Sen. Ted Kennedy’s (D-Mass.) challenge of President Carter in 1980.

Phillips also said he wasn’t trying to make Biden look weak by running against him.

“I don’t think Dean Phillips has anything to do with the fact that President Biden is losing nationwide. He’s down in five of six of the battleground states. His approval ratings are now at historical lows, and is going to lose to President Trump,” he said. “I don’t think I did that. In fact, I did just the opposite. I tried to help him, voted for his policies, was a member of House Democratic leadership and try to market those policies. I think he’s a good man.”

Tags 2024 democratic primary 2024 presidential election Chris Cuomo Dean Phillips Donald Trump Gavin Newsom Jimmy Carter Joe Biden Joe Manchin NewsNation Ted Kennedy

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Farah Griffin: Haley’s South Carolina results should be a ‘five-alarm ...
  2. Why tech companies are laying off thousands of workers
  3. Lawmakers race to avoid looming shutdown as blame game begins
  4. Ex-Trump officials plot out sweeping abortion restrictions for return to office
  5. Hutchinson says Trump wants to wrap up nomination soon ‘because he knows the ...
  6. Trump’s colossal legal fees are draining his campaign at the worst time
  7. Graham gets booed during Trump victory speech in South Carolina
  8. Lawmakers fail to reach deal with partial shutdown looming
  9. Trump says he ‘wouldn’t protect’ Prince Harry if he’s reelected
  10. Biden’s frustration with the media boils over
  11. Trump’s enemies list is growing, and so are the odds that you’re on it
  12. Morning Report — GOP faces risks with shutdown and IVF messaging
  13. The Pentagon’s new recruitment policy is a disaster
  14. McDaniel to step down as RNC chair March 8 as Trump marches toward nomination
  15. Trump: Charles Koch, group ‘got played for suckers’ with Haley support
  16. CBS faces uproar after seizing investigative journalist’s files
  17. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy has ...
  18. Johnson eyes spending package to avert shutdown, warns GOP not to expect ...
Load more