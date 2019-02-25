Nearly 40 percent of Sanders 2020 donors so far appear to be new supporters: report

Almost 40 percent of donors to Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign so far have used an email address that was never previously used to give to a Sanders campaign, The New York Times reported Monday.
The revelation signals that Sanders may have significantly expanded his support base and donor network from when he ran for president in 2016.
The Times also reported that, as of Monday, Sanders has received $10 million from 359,914 donors since announcing his 2020 bid less than a week ago.
“Our second day was bigger than anybody else’s first day," Ari Rabin-Havt, a senior adviser to Sanders, told the newspaper.
There are also more than 48,000 donors who have agreed to give Sanders recurring donations. Those recurring donations will be worth more than $1 million in total per month, the Times reported, citing statistics provided by the Sanders campaign. According to the Times, the average contribution was less than $26.
Sanders announced his second bid for the presidency last week and, within 24 hours, his campaign had received nearly $6 million in donations.