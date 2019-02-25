Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes'

Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' MORE (I-Vt.), who launched his second campaign for president earlier this month, vowed Monday to make sure large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
"Am I going to demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes?" Sanders asked during a CNN town hall event. "Damn right, I will."
Sanders made the comments in response to a question about how he would fund massive social programs such as Medicare for all.
"Health care is a right, making sure our kids get a higher eduction is a right. That's going to cost money," Sanders, who ran against Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully De Blasio visits Iowa as he mulls 2020 bid Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo MORE for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said when discussing the progressive policy.
Sanders announced his plan to run for president in an interview with Vermont Public Radio last week. The Democratic socialist said "we began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward."
Sanders has raised more than $10 million from more than 350,000 donors since launching his campaign, according to CNN.
In addition to his commitment to make large corporations pay their "fair share" in taxes, Sanders vowed to released 10 years of his tax returns on the campaign trail.
He said he would release them "soon," adding that "they're very boring tax returns."
Sanders is among a large group of prominent senators running for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. The group includes Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSenate reignites blue slip war over Trump court picks S.E. Cupp: Trump has 2020 'in the bag' if things don't change Demands grow for a public Mueller report MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Bernie is back with a bang — but can he hold on to his supporters? MORE (Mass.) and Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerJeh Johnson: Military needs to do better job of 'rooting out' extremists Dem Party chief defends initial response to Smollett incident: 'We acted on the facts as we knew at the time' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection MORE (N.J.), among others.