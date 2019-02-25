Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' MORE (I-Vt.), who launched his second campaign for president earlier this month, vowed Monday to make sure large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

"Am I going to demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes?" Sanders asked during a CNN town hall event . "Damn right, I will."

Sanders made the comments in response to a question about how he would fund massive social programs such as Medicare for all.

Sanders has raised more than $10 million from more than 350,000 donors since launching his campaign, according to CNN.

In addition to his commitment to make large corporations pay their "fair share" in taxes, Sanders vowed to released 10 years of his tax returns on the campaign trail.

He said he would release them "soon," adding that "they're very boring tax returns."