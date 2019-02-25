Sanders: 'I fully expect' fair treatment by DNC in 2020 after 'not quite even handed' 2016 primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo DNC chair: GOP labeling Democratic policies socialist because 'they’re wrong on the issues' MORE (I-Vt.) said Monday that he expects to be treated fairly in 2020 by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) despite lingering tensions over the 2016 primary.

“In 2016, I think I will not shock anybody to suggest that the DNC was not quite even handed. I think we have come a long way since then and I fully expect to be treated quite as well as anybody else," he said during a CNN town hall Monday evening.

Sanders gave the answer after an audience member asked whether Sanders believes he can get a "fair shake" in the Democratic nomination process.

Sanders announced last week that he is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 after an unsuccessful bid in 2016.

The Vermont senator was critical of the DNC during the primary in 2016 because he and many of his supporters believed the committee was biased in favor of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders urges campaign surrogates in the media to act respectfully De Blasio visits Iowa as he mulls 2020 bid Sanders warns against ‘bullying and harassment’ on his behalf in internal memo MORE, who ultimately won the nomination. Hacked emails in 2016 showed DNC staffers criticizing Sanders and his campaign and speaking more favorably of Clinton.

Sanders, an independent, has also faced criticism from some Democrats for allegedly not fully embracing the party. But he noted during Monday's town hall that he is a member of the party's leadership in the Senate and that he has long caucused with Democrats.

Sanders also pledged Monday to support the Democratic nominee for president, even if it's not him.

“I hope and believe that every Democratic candidate will come together after the nominee is selected and make certain that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSpike Lee urges Oscars viewers to vote in 2020: 'Let’s all be in the right side of history' José Andrés honors immigrants, women in Oscars speech Javier Bardem knocks 'borders,' 'walls' during Oscars speech in Spanish MORE is not reelected president of the United States," he said. "And I pledge certainly to do that. I hope I’m the nominee, but if I am not, I will work with that nominee."