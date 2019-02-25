More than 60 former staffers defend Klobuchar as ‘a mentor and a friend’

More than 60 former staffers of Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharS.E. Cupp: Trump has 2020 'in the bag' if things don't change Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Dems face internal battle over budget MORE (D-Minn.) have defended the senator as a "mentor and a friend" in response to news reports that she has mistreated her staff over the years.

The staffers came to Klobuchar's defense in a letter posted to Medium on Sunday. The staffers wrote that some of them were among those contacted by The New York Times and other outlets but that their "positive" experiences were not fully reported.

"We do not believe these reports adequately describe our thoughts on Amy Klobuchar, many of which we shared with the authors," they wrote in the letter, which is addressed to editors at the media outlets that published the stories on Klobuchar's alleged mistreatment of her staff.

"Amy would be there for us after a loss in the family or help make an important call instrumental to our careers. She’d celebrate our professional accomplishments and be part of our lives, whether it was dancing at our weddings or visiting us after we brought our newborns home," the staffers added.

The staffers also wrote that Klobuchar was "there for us in the hard times" and that she pushed them "to be better professionals."

"We remain grateful for our time in Senator Klobuchar’s office and still consider Amy a mentor and friend. Sadly, this was not fully conveyed in the recent news reports," they added.

Several recent media reports have detailed allegations that Klobuchar has previously mistreated her staff. Most recently, The New York Times reported last week that many of Klobuchar's ex-aides described her treatment as “dehumanizing.”

Klobuchar acknowledged during a CNN town hall earlier this month that she can be “tough."

“Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes,” she said at the time. “Do I ask too much of my staff sometimes? Yes.”