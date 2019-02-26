Sanders says he would 'bring a lie detector' to debate with Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPush to end U.S. support for Saudi war hits Senate setback Sanders: 'I fully expect' fair treatment by DNC in 2020 after 'not quite even handed' 2016 primary Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' MORE (I-Vt.) joked that he would “bring a lie detector” if he faces President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse committee believes it has evidence Trump requested putting ally in charge of Cohen probe: report Vietnamese airline takes steps to open flights to US on sidelines of Trump-Kim summit Manafort's attorneys say he should get less than 10 years in prison MORE on the debate stage.

Sanders, who announced this month that he is running for president, made the joke during a CNN Town Hall Monday night after host Wolf Blitzer asked how he planned to interact with Trump during a possible presidential debate.

“We’ll bring a lie detector along,“ Sanders said, prompting laughs from the audience. “And every time he lies it goes ‘beep.’ That would be the first thing.”

After the quip, Sanders took a more serious tone, saying he plans to hold Trump “accountable” for his promises and actions during his presidency.

“I think the fraud that Trump is, the pathological liar that he is, has to be exposed,” the senator said. “We are going to hold him accountable for what he said and what he did.”

Sanders and other Trump critics have frequently pointed to the president’s falsehoods and misstatements in their criticism of him.

The Washington Post fact-checker has documented thousands of false claims during the first two years of Trump’s presidencies, and in December introduced the “Bottomless Pinocchio” rating to call out Trump and other politicians on repeated false claims.