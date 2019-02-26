Top Sanders consultants leave 2020 campaign

Three veteran consultants who played a crucial role in shaping Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPush to end U.S. support for Saudi war hits Senate setback Sanders: 'I fully expect' fair treatment by DNC in 2020 after 'not quite even handed' 2016 primary Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign will not be part of the senator’s 2020 operation.

The departures of Mark Longabaugh, Julian Mulvey and Tad Devine, who run the consulting firm Devine Mulvey Longabaugh (DML), were first reported in a tweet by The New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Sanders confirmed the exits to The Hill.

Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement that “the campaign appreciates all the good work DML had done and wishes them well.”

Devine, Mulvey and Longabaugh were widely considered the driving forces behind Sanders’s media strategy during his insurgent bid for the White House in 2016.