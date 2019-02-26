Former Clinton campaign chief to head Dem super PAC

Mook will spend the 2020 cycle running the House Majority PAC, a group that raised and spent more than $95 million to elect a new Democratic majority in the chamber in 2018.

He takes over for Alixandria Lapp, the House Majority PAC’s founder. Lapp will step into a senior advisory role, she said in an email.

Mook, 39, has a long history with House Democrats. He ran the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s independent expenditure arm in the 2010 cycle, and he ran the entire committee in the 2012 election cycle.

Later, he managed former Democratic National Committee chairman Terry McAuliffe’s winning bid in 2013 to become governor of Virginia, before moving to Clinton’s campaign.

Since Clinton’s loss, Mook has been a visiting fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics and a CNN fellow.

Mook did not immediately return to an email seeking comment from The Hill.