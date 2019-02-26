Kamala Harris: Trump is a racist

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' Warren Buffett: I would support Bloomberg if he ran for president Kamala Harris hits Trump on Fourth of July tweet: 'It’s America’s birthday, not his birthday' MORE believes President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse committee believes it has evidence Trump requested putting ally in charge of Cohen probe: report Vietnamese airline takes steps to open flights to US on sidelines of Trump-Kim summit Manafort's attorneys say he should get less than 10 years in prison MORE is a racist.

The California Democrat, who launched her 2020 campaign for president earlier this year, told The Root in an interview published Tuesday that she doesn't think anyone could reach a different conclusion considering Trump's past statements.

“When you talk about him calling African-American countries s-hole countries. When you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion," Harris said.

Q: Is President Trump a racist?

HARRIS: I don't think you can reach any other conclusion.

Q: So you definitely would agree that he's a racist?

HARRIS: I do yes, yes.

Trump reportedly said immigrants from Haiti and African nations came from “shithole countries” during a 2018 Oval Office meeting. He famously referred to Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and drug-dealers while announcing his presidential bid in 2015.

Harris officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign at a rally in Oakland, Calif., last month, where she vowed to "fight for an America where the economy works for all people."

Harris has previously said that America is "absolutely" ready for a woman of color president. She also has affirmed her support for reparations for black Americans impacted by slavery.

Harris, who has repeatedly criticized Trump's policies, isn't the only Democratic presidential contender to condemn him as a racist.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPush to end U.S. support for Saudi war hits Senate setback Sanders: 'I fully expect' fair treatment by DNC in 2020 after 'not quite even handed' 2016 primary Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' MORE (I.Vt.), who launched his 2020 campaign earlier this month, said last week that Trump is "racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud."