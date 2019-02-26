Hillary Clinton says she 'can't imagine' running for president again

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders: 'I fully expect' fair treatment by DNC in 2020 after 'not quite even handed' 2016 primary Sanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' Former Sanders campaign spokesman: Clinton staff are 'biggest a--holes in American politics' MORE says she "can't imagine" running for president again but says in a new interview that she's "going to keep speaking out" about President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse committee believes it has evidence Trump requested putting ally in charge of Cohen probe: report Vietnamese airline takes steps to open flights to US on sidelines of Trump-Kim summit Manafort's attorneys say he should get less than 10 years in prison MORE.

“I can’t imagine that, no,” the former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said Monday on Tina Brown's podcast "TBD" when asked whether she could change her mind about running in 2020.

“I am very worried about the direction that Trump and his allies are taking us,” she added. “Just because I’m not running, I’m not going to keep my mouth shut. I’m going to keep speaking out.”

Clinton discussed the challenges for women running for president in 2020, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' House to push back at Trump on border GOP Sen. Tillis to vote for resolution blocking Trump's emergency declaration MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' Warren Buffett: I would support Bloomberg if he ran for president Kamala Harris hits Trump on Fourth of July tweet: 'It’s America’s birthday, not his birthday' MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren Buffett: I would support Bloomberg if he ran for president Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers' Dem Party chief defends initial response to Smollett incident: 'We acted on the facts as we knew at the time' MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMore than 60 former staffers defend Klobuchar as ‘a mentor and a friend’ Warren Buffett: I would support Bloomberg if he ran for president Warren vows to forgo 'fancy receptions or big money fundraisers' MORE (D-Minn.).

“How does a woman stand up for herself on the biggest stage in the world without ... looking aggressive, maybe a little bit angry, that somebody is behaving like that, being willing to go toe-to-toe when there are so few memories embedded in our collective DNA where women do that?” Clinton said of presidential debates.

“So yes, I'm willing to stand up for what I believe in ... but that is still kind of scary for some people. So how do you get on this kind of Goldilocks path where you're not too strong and you're not too weak, you're not too aggressive and you're not too passive? This is still a problem for women on the public stage.”

Clinton has signaled before that she would not launch a third White House bid after running in 2008 and 2016, though CNN White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny reported last month that Clinton had not ruled out making another White House bid in 2020.

Late last month on CNN, former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta tamped down on speculation that she would pursue another presidential bid, calling the idea "media catnip" and emphasizing that Clinton "is not running."

In her interview on Monday, Clinton also criticized Trump while discussing his summit this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, predicting that the U.S. would not leave discussions with an enforceable denuclearization deal.

“I've had so many guys who did business with [Trump] in real estate say, you know, he'd have a $15 million profit from a real estate deal which he would call $150 million and then he would call everybody and beg them not to contradict the press because he was going to tell them it was $150 million not $15 million,” Clinton said.

“So if he can put lipstick on a pig and he can say ‘OK this is what we're going to do with North Korea,’ and he keeps saying it over and over again and Fox News says it over and over again and other outlets say it over and over again.”