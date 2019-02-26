Hawley used a state-owned car for campaign travel as AG: report

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyWhite House braces for Mueller report Google calls failure to disclose hidden microphone 'an error' Senators demand answers from Facebook on paying teens for data MORE (R-Mo.) used a state-owned vehicle to campaign for his Senate seat while serving as the state's attorney general, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

State and federal laws do not allow politicians to use state resources for political reasons, the newspaper noted.

An employee of the attorney general's office also reportedly drove Hawley in the taxpayer-owned car, but was compensated $437 for “security / travel.”

“The campaign paid what it was billed by the state,” Hawley's spokesperson Kelli Ford told the Kansas City Star. “We’ve tallied up the incidental travel and if the state would like to send the campaign an invoice for the estimated $27 for the mileage traveled, we’re happy to pay it.”

She told the paper that the car was only used “a handful of times.”

Ford did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Hawley defeated incumbent then-Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillPoll: 33% of Kentucky voters approve of McConnell McCaskill: Lindsey Graham 'has lost his mind' Trey Gowdy joins Fox News as a contributor MORE (D) in November. He announced his Senate bid in October 2017.