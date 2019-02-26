Kasich fundraises off 2020 speculation

Former GOP Gov. John Kasich (Ohio) is fundraising on speculation that he will challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse committee believes it has evidence Trump requested putting ally in charge of Cohen probe: report Vietnamese airline takes steps to open flights to US on sidelines of Trump-Kim summit Manafort's attorneys say he should get less than 10 years in prison MORE for the Republican presidential nomination next year.

Kasich for America, a political action committee affiliated with the Ohio Republican, sent out an email blast to supporters Tuesday saying more donations were needed to promote Kasich’s message and that he is still considering all of his options.

“As we get closer to the 2020 elections, the buzz about who's running grows every day. Many have suggested Gov. Kasich should run, and he is keeping all of his options on the table,” the PAC said. “It’s critical that we continue to grow this organization. The dollars we raise go directly into keeping Americans updated about Gov. Kasich's activities and his message.”

Respondents have the option of donating $25, $50, $100 or some other amount. The Federal Election Commission reported that Kasich for America finished 2018 with almost $290,000 on hand.

Kasich, who ran a failed primary campaign in 2016, is known to be mulling another presidential bid against Trump in 2020. He’s become one of the president’s most vocal detractors in the Republican party since his election, calling his record “dismal.” However, he’s admitted that a primary challenge against a sitting president would likely be an uphill battle.

“If you’re going to run as a Republican you have to have a sense that if you get into primaries you can win. Right now, probably couldn’t win,” he told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview in December. “But that’s today. It’s ever changing.”

“It’s not like I wouldn’t do it,” he added. “You can’t be afraid to do it.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had also reportedly floated the idea of challenging Trump but told Newsmax last weekend, “It’s not something I’m actively considering or that I really gave any consideration to.”

No primary challenge has ever unseated an incumbent president. The last instance was a campaign by Pat Buchanan against President George H.W. Bush in the 1992 presidential race that seriously hampered Bush ahead of the general election against Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonInviting Kim Jong Un to Washington Howard Schultz must run as a Democrat for chance in 2020 Trump says he never told McCabe his wife was 'a loser' MORE.