Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Bernie is back with a bang — but can he hold on to his supporters? Klobuchar backs legalizing marijuana MORE said Tuesday he needs to clear a final "couple hurdles" before deciding whether to run for president in 2020, prompting a woman in the audience at a University of Delaware event to urge him to "just say yes."

Biden said during an event at the University of Delaware that his family wants him to run, but he's still weighing whether it would be a "fool's errand."

"What I don’t want to do is I don't want to take people’s time, effort and commitment without there being a clear shot that I could be the nominee," Biden told presidential historian Jon Meacham during a Q&A.

"I think we can. I think that’s where we are," he continued. "But there’s still a couple hurdles to go through to make sure we have all this in place. And if we conclude that, I would announce and I’d run for president."

“Oh god, just say yes,” a woman in the audience shouted, eliciting laughter and cheers from attendees.

"But I’m not there yet," Biden said. "I don't want to mislead you."

The former vice president has been mulling a presidential bid for months. Sources familiar with his plans told The Hill that he is almost certain to jump into the race, though he's yet to make it official.

Biden, 76, said Tuesday that he recently held a family meeting that included his grandchildren where the consensus was that they want the former vice president to run.

"I’m certain about where the family is," he said. "But the second piece is I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand."

Biden, who ranks at or near the top of most polls among prospective or declared Democratic presidential candidates, would be the latest individual to wade into the 2020 field.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are among those who have already entered the race.