Warren fundraises off Cohen testimony

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Raising taxes on the wealthy is 'extremely popular,' says Dem pollster 64 percent say Democratic Party supports socialism, says poll MORE (D-Mass.) began fundraising Wednesday off of Michael Cohen’s explosive testimony on Capitol Hill, saying statements from the former longtime Trump lawyer show that President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Trump urges North Korea to denuclearize ahead of summit Venezuela's Maduro says he fears 'bad' people around Trump MORE violated the law.

The Democratic presidential candidate sent out an email blast asking supporters to sign a petition urging Trump or any future president to not pardon anyone connected with any wrongdoing or criminal activity.

“Under oath and in an open session of Congress, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisors implicated him in criminal activity while he’s been in the White House,” Warren’s email said.

“Our criminal justice system is hanging on and doing its job – the truth is coming out – despite unprecedented, relentless, and potentially illegal pressure from Donald Trump and his associates in and out of government. But here’s the biggest threat right now: Donald Trump, or the next President, using the pardon power to cover up and permanently excuse this wrongdoing.”

Cohen, a former lawyer who worked for the Trump Organization, testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. In front of a packed hearing room and cable news cameras, Cohen excoriated the president as a “conman,” a “racist” and a “cheat.”

He alleged that Trump was aware that Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Court rejects challenge to Mueller's appointment Matt Schlapp says Trump has hired 'some stinkers' in past MORE, a longtime associate, coordinated with WikiLeaks on the dumping of a slew of hacked Democratic documents in an effort to embarrass his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails County GOP in Minnesota shares image comparing Sanders to Hitler Holder: 'Time to make the Electoral College a vestige of the past' MORE. He also suggested that Trump knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., and other campaign officials with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Clinton.

Trump has upbraided special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign, with which Cohen and other former Trump associates are cooperating. The criticisms have sparked Democratic concerns that the president could pardon collaborating witnesses to undermine the widespread probe.

The Democratic National Committee sent out a fundraising blast as well on Wednesday, texting supporters that “Michael Cohen’s testimony makes this clear: Trump is a threat to our country. It’s up to us to make him a one-term president.”

Warren is running in a Democratic primary field that has already mushroomed to nearly a dozen candidates and is facing other contenders who have proven fundraising prowess.

The Massachusetts Democrat made headlines this week when she announced she would skip high-end fundraising events and phone calls with wealthy donors.