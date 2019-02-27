Trump campaign slams Cohen, asks why Dems even swore him in

President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Trump urges North Korea to denuclearize ahead of summit Venezuela's Maduro says he fears 'bad' people around Trump MORE's campaign excoriated his former attorney Michael Cohen during Cohen's congressional testimony Wednesday, saying he is untrustworthy while citing his conviction for lying to Congress.

“Michael Cohen is a felon, a disbarred lawyer, and a convicted perjurer, who lied to both Congress and the Special Counsel in a ‘deliberate and premeditated’ fashion according to the Special Counsel’s Office. Now he offers what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony, which has proven before to be worthless,” Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

“This is the same Michael Cohen who has admitted that he lied to Congress previously. Why did they even bother to swear him in this time?”

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He also pleaded guilty to other charges, including campaign finance violations, stemming from payments he says he made at Trump’s direction to silence women who claim to have had affairs with him.

Cohen testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday, slamming the president as a “con man,” a “racist” and a “cheat.”

He claimed that Trump was aware that GOP operative Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Court rejects challenge to Mueller's appointment Matt Schlapp says Trump has hired 'some stinkers' in past MORE coordinated the 2016 release of a litany of hacked Democratic documents with WikiLeaks in an effort to embarrass then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails County GOP in Minnesota shares image comparing Sanders to Hitler Holder: 'Time to make the Electoral College a vestige of the past' MORE. He also said Trump knew of a meeting Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpConservatives outraged after Facebook deletes former Breitbart editor's account 'in error' Trump Jr.: You'll be shot in 'about two seconds' wearing a MAGA hat in downtown Chicago Omarosa: There's a ‘big red line’ for Trump in Cohen's testimony MORE and other campaign officials had with a Russian lawyer whom they'd been told had dirt on Clinton.

Republican committee members repeatedly suggested during Cohen's testimony Wednesday that he should not be believed because he had admitted to lying to Congress.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and upbraided Cohen as a “rat” and a “liar.”