Beto O'Rourke likely to announce presidential bid soon: report

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCornyn less popular than Cruz in Texas: poll O'Rourke praises Spike Lee after Trump criticism 'And the award for best political commentary by an Oscar nominee goes to...' MORE (D-Texas) is not running for Senate again but likely will announce a presidential bid soon, The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday, citing sources close to O'Rourke.

Several people close to O'Rourke told the newspaper that he is expected to launch a presidential campaign in the next few weeks as Democrats gear up to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: Cohen testimony alleges Trump knew Stone talked with WikiLeaks about DNC emails Trump urges North Korea to denuclearize ahead of summit Venezuela's Maduro says he fears 'bad' people around Trump MORE in 2020.

"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country," O'Rourke said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. "We are excited to share it with everyone soon."

O'Rourke has been eyed as a potential top Democratic contender for 2020 after amassing a big social media following during his closely watched race against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCornyn less popular than Cruz in Texas: poll Trump unleashing digital juggernaut ahead of 2020 Inviting Kim Jong Un to Washington MORE (R-Texas) last year.

The former Congressman came within 3 percentage points of winning, having raised more than $70 million, mostly from small donors.

O'Rourke previously said he would make a decision on whether to launch a White House bid by the end of the month.

He also suggested he was considering running for Senate again against Sen. John Cornyn John CornynGOP lawmaker says panel to investigate drug company gaming of patent system Senators grill drug execs over high prices Cornyn less popular than Cruz in Texas: poll MORE (R-Texas), saying that he had met with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerBrady gun control group gets rebranding Brennan fires back at 'selfish' Trump over Harry Reid criticism Trump rips Harry Reid for 'failed career' after ex-Dem leader slams him in interview MORE (D-N.Y.) about a potential bid.

O'Rourke would join a crowded — and diverse — Democratic race for the presidential nomination, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate Dems seek to turn tables on GOP in climate change fight Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers Woman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary Cohen grilled by Senate Intelligence panel Bernie Sanders Town Hall finishes third in cable news race, draws 1.4 million viewers MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Raising taxes on the wealthy is 'extremely popular,' says Dem pollster 64 percent say Democratic Party supports socialism, says poll MORE (D-Mass.).

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWoman to undecided Biden: 'Just say yes' to 2020 bid Poll shows Biden leads Democrats vying for 2020 nomination The Hill's Morning Report - Dems appear to have votes to counter Trump on emergency MORE also has indicated he's almost certain to run, though he has yet to make an announcement.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released exclusively to The Hill this week showed Biden leading the field of potential Democratic contenders, followed by Sanders and Harris, who placed second and third, respectively.

O'Rourke came in at fourth, with 6 percent support.

The 46-year-old, little known nationally until his Texas Senate run last year, has inspired aides and allies of former President Obama, who say they could support him if he decides to run for president in 2020.

He also likely would be able to raise money quickly, tapping into the small donor base that fueled his Texas Senate run, a major consideration after Sanders raised $6 million in the 24 hours following his presidential bid announcement.

But O'Rourke also has attracted grumblings for his overreliance on social media, including livestreaming a dentist appointment, and for dragging out his decision regarding a presidential run.

Updated at 6:37 p.m.